Why Faith Hill has a different surname to husband Tim McGraw The celebrity couple share daughters Gracie, Audrey and Maggie

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are one of country music's favorite couples, and lead an idyllic life away from the spotlight with their three daughters in Nashville.

The pair are each famous in their own right as well as for performing together, but one thing that's evident is that they have different surnames.

Faith's last name is actually from her first marriage to Daniel Hill. The pair tied the knot in 1988 after 15 months of dating, but divorced in 1994.

VIDEO: Tim McGraw reveals how he proposed to Faith Hill

Their separation was amicable, and it was at the time the singer's career started to really kick off, meaning that it made more sense for her to keep her stage name.

What's more, Faith's real moniker is Audrey, which is the name she called her youngest daughter.

The singer and actress went on to marry Tim in October 1996, and they have been blissfully happy ever since.

Faith Hill kept her former surname after marrying Tim McGraw

Along with Audrey, 20, a model, they are also parents to daughters Gracie, 24, an actress, and Maggie, 23, who graduated with a degree in sustainability from Stanford University in 2021.

The pair often share snippets of their family life on social media, along with news concerning their upcoming performances.

The celebrity couple married in 1996

In December, the power couple opened up about their new family dynamics after becoming empty nesters when their youngest daughter moved out, revealing that they struggled at first to adjust to their new way of life.

Tim told People: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Tim and Faith are doting parents to three daughters

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

