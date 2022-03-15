Faith Hill's daughter compared to a mermaid in beautiful beach photo The model was soaking up the sun in LA

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter, Audrey, put on a dazzling display in a beautiful photo she shared with fans on Instagram.

The 1883 star's youngest offspring was compared to a mermaid in a black and white beachside photo in Los Angeles.

Audrey, 20, wore her super long hair in loose waves and looked incredibly natural as she smiled for the camera with the sea in the background.

She captioned the photo with a heart symbol and fans were blown away by the selfie. There were strings of on-fire emojis and her social media followers called the image, "beautiful," and, "breathtaking".

Audrey was compared to the mythical aquatic creature as fans fell in love with her look and wrote: "An actual mermaid."

Her resemblance to her famous mom is uncanny and never more so than in a recent photo she also shared in which she was twinning with Faith.

Audrey's fans thought her photo was stunning

They wore ripped denim shorts and plain white T-shirts and hid behind oversized sunglasses as the sun poured over them.

The model captioned the sweet family photo: "Twinning in 2019," and added a heart emoji too.

The mother-daughter duo share much more than a similar wardrobe and a kilowatt smile, as they have an incredible bond too - as with all of her children.

Faith and Audrey look so alike

The proud mom-of-three recently paid tribute to Audrey as she rang in her 20th birthday and bid farewell to her teens.

Alongside a throwback video of her last born singing, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to our youngest daughter, Audrey who turns 20 years old today!!!!!!!!!!

"What an absolute blessing you are in our lives and everyone you meet. That robust and joyful laugh of yours…..never lose it. You make the sun shine brighter.

"My little songbird, my big dreamer.. I just had to repost this video. Goodbye to the teens baby girl. Love you so much."

