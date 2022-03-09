Tim McGraw shares heartbreaking post in support of Ukraine

Tim McGraw rarely uses social media to make political statements but took to his Instagram to use the platform for good and spread awareness.

The country star shared a picture on his social feed from the middle of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, featuring several Ukrainian soldiers walking through a smoky night.

WATCH: Five ways to help in the Ukrainian crisis

However, the one thing that stood tall and shone bright in the shot was the Ukrainian flag, and Tim paired his post with an emotional message.

He simply wrote: "The loss of innocent lives is heartbreaking. Praying for peace as night falls on Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine."

Fans inundated the comments section with prayers for the people of Ukraine currently suffering, with many also using brokenhearted emojis to express their pain.

One wrote: "Praying for God Peace and protection and to give the people hope in this uncertainty," with another saying: "Thank you for speaking out about this," and a third also adding: "There are no words to describe this #StandWithUkraine." Many also used the Ukrainian flag to express their solidarity.

Tim shared a heartbreaking image in support of the people of Ukraine

Tim is one among several celebrities who have spoken up in support of the people of Ukraine and have shared with fans several ways that they can help those suffering as well.

Many Hollywood stars like Ryan Reynolds, Penelope Cruz, and Salma Hayek have shared public shows of support, with Jennifer Aniston recently also providing fans with access to resources to aid Ukrainians.

The singer recently made waves as one of the members of the principal cast of the Yellowstone spin-off 1883, which wrapped its first season days ago.

Tim starred as James Dutton along with his real-life wife Faith Hill playing on-screen wife Margaret.

Several celebrities have shared ways to support Ukraine

Set nearly 150 years before the events of Yellowstone, 1883 shined a light on the Dutton family's humble beginnings, with Tim and Faith playing early 19th century travelers, the ancestors of Yellowstone family, as they travel through the Great Plains to the Wild West.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.

