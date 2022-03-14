Tim McGraw pays moving tribute to Faith Hill following 1883 conclusion The country stars played husband and wife on screen as well

Fans of the hit show 1883 are still not over the devastating finale that aired mere weeks ago, and star Tim McGraw delighted them when he took to social media with a new revelation about his time on the show.

MORE: Why Faith Hill has a different surname to husband Tim McGraw

The country singer and actor shared a compilation clip on his Instagram titled Tim and Faith on the Trail that encapsulated his journey on the show alongside his wife Faith Hill.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tim McGraw reveals how he proposed to Faith Hill

Faith starred in the hit Paramount Plus show alongside her husband as on-screen married couple James and Margaret Dutton.

Tim paid a loving tribute to his wife, admitting that working with her was the best part of the show, writing: "Making this show was an incredible experience, but what made it even more special was getting to work with my wife. @faithhill #1883TV."

MORE: Tim McGraw shares never-before-seen family photos with heartfelt message

The short clip included several moments of the two spending moments together in the middle of takes, cuddling up to each other during their downtime while maintaining that chemistry while in character.

Tim lovingly remembered the time he spent with his wife on 1883

Fans of the show and the two immediately took to the comments section to share their love and compliment them on their work, with one writing: "To watch you two work together was amazing!"

Another said: "She was phenomenal in this role as were you. Looking forward to Season 2!!!" And a third added: "Y'all are an awesome team," with one even commenting: "Glad you both took on the project. Truly enjoyable show."

MORE: Tim McGraw shares heartbreaking post in support of Ukraine

MORE: Faith Hill shares rare insight into married life with Tim McGraw

The pair received high praise for their acting in the Yellowstone spin-off that premiered last December, although many were left heartbroken when creator Taylor Sheridan announced 1883 would not return for a second season.

The country superstars are parents to three daughters

The country music power couple also occupy their time by being proud parents to Gracie, 24, an actress, Maggie, 23, who graduated with a degree in sustainability from Stanford University in 2021, and Audrey, 20, an aspiring actress and model.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.