Simone Biles looks so in love in dreamy vacation photos with fiance Jonathan Owens The couple recently got engaged

Simone Biles pulled out all the stops away from the gymnastics mat after sharing a series of showstopping swimsuit looks during her getaway with Jonathan Owens.

The celebrated athletes put on a loved-up display as they soaked up the sun during an envy-inducing getaway in Turks and Caicos.

Simone and her NFL star fiance appeared to be having the time of their lives in the photos shared on Instagram.

The star paraded her toned physique in a number of high cut swimsuits which fans adored.

Simone oozed confidence in a bold, strapless one-piece, and a cheeky bikini, among many others.

Her social media followers commented: "WOW! Stunning," and asked: "How many bathing suits do you have?"

Others noticed she had a couple of discrete piercings they weren't aware of before and more asked when the wedding was taking place.

Simone is enjoying her vacation

The two got engaged in February and shared all the details of the proposal on Instagram.

"The easiest yes," wrote Simone, 24, in all capital letters in her post. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! Let's get married FIANCÉ," she continued.

Simone and Jonathan are planning their wedding

The photos revealed Simone's stunning engagement ring, an oval-shaped diamond set on a paveéd diamond band. Jonathan, 26, commented on the post: "Ready for forever with you," along with a red heart emoji.

The two athletes first met through exclusive dating app Raya right before the pandemic in 2020.

Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't know who Simone was, and while that might come as a shock to some, it was actually one of the things the gymnast liked about her now fiancé.

