Tim McGraw gets fans talking with big career update

Tim McGraw took to social media to reveal that he would be going back on the road once again as he kicks off his brand new tour.

The country superstar shared a picture of himself on stage, surrounded by hundreds of thousands of fans who had come to see him perform.

VIDEO: Tim McGraw reveals how he proposed to Faith Hill

The spotlight shone on him as he soaked up the moment, clearly ready to take the country by storm as he wrote: "Ready to get back out there!! Which show are you coming to? #McGrawTour2022."

Many of his followers took to the comments section to express how much they were anticipating his shows, with one writing: "June in Massachusetts!!! Always the BEST show!!!"

Another said: "See you in May Cowboy!" with a third also commenting: "Whichever one @faithhill will make an appearance at, need Soul2Soul in our lives!"

The country star is going back on tour this year

While the news presents as an exciting one for fans, it does bode to be a bittersweet moment for his family, as that would mean he would be away from his wife Faith Hill and his three daughters for quite a long period of time.

Of course, on several occasions, Faith has joined him on tour as well, and the two have had quite a few key career moments to spend together as music industry heavyweights.

In fact, Faith and Tim just recently marked a big milestone in their relationship, when they were able to work as an on-screen married couple for the Yellowstone spin-off show 1883.

They received rave reviews for their performances and fans consistently praised their acting abilities and the chemistry they had.

Tim and Faith worked together on 1883

The country music power couple also occupy their time by being proud parents to Gracie, 24, an actress, Maggie, 23, who graduated with a degree in sustainability from Stanford University in 2021, and Audrey, 20, an aspiring actress and model.

