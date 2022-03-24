Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey is her mom's double in beautiful new modeling photo The 1883 stars' offspring is making waves

Audrey McGraw put her striking features front and center in a new snapshot she shared on Instagram and she looks so much like her mom, Faith Hill, it's uncanny.

The 20-year-old looked stunning in a photo she posted in which she was wearing a sleek, figure-hugging black dress.

The daughter of country music duo, Faith and her husband, Tim McGraw, had her long hair pulled up into a high ponytail and she looked fierce.

Faith Hill makes 'heartbreaking' confession about her children with Tim McGraw

Fans rushed to comment on the photo and wrote: "Your momma's twin," and, "gorgeous," before adding strings of heart emojis.

Many more remarked on the similarity to Faith and said: "Looking like your beautiful mom," and, "I thought it was Faith".

It is not the first time the mother-daughter duo have shown off how alike they are. Audrey recently sparked some "double trouble" comments with a photo alongside her mom in which they wore matching outfits during a sun-soaked vacation.

Audrey was mistaken for her mom in the new modeling photo

Both Audrey and Faith sported ripped denim shorts and plain white T-shirts and hid behind oversized sunglasses.

The model captioned the sweet family photo: "Twinning in 2019," and added a heart emoji too.

Faith and Tim are also parents to Maggie, 23, and Grace, 24 and have a very close bond with all three of their children.

Audrey is the youngest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Audrey even played the lead role in her father's music video, 7000 OBO. Tim said it was a family decision to get her involved as they normally keep their children out of the limelight.

"Typically, for the kids, we haven't really put them out there in these sorts of situations," he explained. "But the more Faith and I talked about it … and really started digging into it, we realized how much it made sense to us and our family and our beliefs, and how we want our daughters to be represented."

