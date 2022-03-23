Katie Couric pens heartbreaking tribute: 'I adored this amazing woman'

Katie Couric took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking tribute to a dear friend, historic figure, and someone who contributed to a major milestone of her career.

MORE: Katie Couric marks anniversary of husband's death with unseen family photos

The journalist expressed her condolences over the passing of trailblazer Madeleine Albright, the first woman to hold the position of US Secretary of State.

She served under President Bill Clinton. Born in Prague in 1937 before coming to the US as a refugee in 1948, the political icon continued to live in Washington DC until her death at age 84. Per the family statement, the cause was cancer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katie shares adorable pictures of her daughter and her husband

MORE: Inside Katie Couric's huge $6.3million Hamptons home she designed with sister Clara

Katie first announced her death in a lengthy Instagram post, detailing her historic achievements in the past three decades and her long-lasting legacy. She described her as: "The face of US foreign policy in the decade between the end of the Cold War and the War on Terror."

The news anchor's statement took a more personal note when she stated that: "I adored this amazing woman. She was brilliant but also so caring and compassionate. I've had the privilege of getting to know her through the years and she was everything you'd hope she would be and so much more."

The following day, Katie shared yet another tribute further detailing just how much she meant to her. She explained that when she needed the best advice possible when preparing for some of the most important interviews of her career, she turned to Madeleine without hesitation.

The heartfelt tribute with throwback footage

The mother-of-two included incredible footage from an interview she herself conducted with the former Secretary of State in 2009, featuring a fascinating look at both her work and personal life, including her prized broches.

MORE: Katie Couric shares shock and heartbreak after sudden loss

MORE: Katie Couric's fans react to shock bulimia admissions

Of the interview, she said: "She gave me a tour of an exhibit of her fabulous pins and explained what they all represented — she often wore them to send a message."

The trailblazer in 2017

Fans of both women took to the comments to express their condolences and commend Katie for such a great dedication, writing: "Lucky to have met her. A true hero," and: "Such a great interview! Love the stories of her pin collection," as well as: "What an incredible life."

The tribute concluded with: "She was warm, funny and charming — and of course sharp as her…well pin. Thank you for your service Madame Secretary — and for all the good you put into the world."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.