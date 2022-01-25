Katie Couric marks anniversary of husband's death with unseen family photos

Katie Couric has taken to Instagram to mark the 24th anniversary since the death of her first husband, John Paul Monahan.

John was just 42 when he passed away from colorectal cancer in 1998. The couple had married in 1989 and shared two daughters together, Ellie, now 30, and Carrie, 26.

Katie, 65, shared a series of sweet family photos showing the couple together, along with snapshots of their children.

She wrote: "24 years ago today. John Paul Monahan January 9th, 1956-January 24th, 1998… [love heart]."

Katie paid tribute to her first husband on the anniversary of his death

Fans were quick to reach out to Katie, with one poignantly writing: “I am a new and young widow. About to hit the year mark. Seeing this. Seeing how happy you are now. That the two can coexist. That there is a life after - not the one you thought, but still one almost as good. Maybe it’s foolish, but it gives me a lot of hope.”

Katie has since gone on to find love again. In September 2013, she announced her engagement to financier John Molner after a two-year romance, and they were married in a small, private ceremony at her house in The Hamptons in June 2014.

The star married John Molner in June 2014

In a candid interview with People last year, Katie bravely spoke about John’s final days. "I was so worried about letting go of hope, because I didn't want Jay to spend whatever time he had left just waiting to die," she shared.

"I think it takes extraordinary courage to be able to face death, and I think I was too scared, honestly."

Katie and John were married for eight years

On the lasting impact of their time together, Katie poignantly added: "I understand the fragility of life in a way that will always be with me. It also makes me realize the futility of being mad at somebody, of petty arguments. I always think about what David Cassidy said on his deathbed: 'So much wasted time.'"

