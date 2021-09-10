Katie Couric shares emotional details of tragic anniversary in poignant post The journalist reconnected with some very special people

Katie Couric had her fans reaching for tissues after she shared a poignant post in the run-up to the 20th anniversary of 911.

The respected journalist revealed she had reconnected with some of the people she first met when she interviewed them two decades ago following the horrific attacks.

Posting a clip on her Instagram, Katie had got back in touch with Kevin Hickey, who was just nine years old when he lost his father, a firefighter who was killed in the aftermath.

The video begins with a young Kevin who is asked to describe his father, Brian. It then cuts to him as an adult, recalling all the great memories he has of him.

Captioning the emotional clip, Katie wrote: "Leading up to the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, I wanted to reconnect with people I came to know while covering one of the most important stories of my career.

"Kevin Hickey was just 9 years old when his father, Brian Hickey, an FDNY firefighter, was killed while responding to the attacks."

Katie reconnected with Kevin Hickey, who lost his father in the 911 attacks

She added: "I spoke to Kevin about how his father's death has impacted him and his family and recalled the days following the tragedy when he stopped by the Today Show for a heartbreaking interview. It's one I'll never forget. Thank you for sharing your story with us, Kevin."

Fans were moved by Katie's words and the video of Kevin, with one commenting: "Your dad is proud of you. I can tell you have his heart sweetie. This just broke me."

A second said: "Oh how I remember this interview with Kevin vividly. This brought back strong memories and emotions. I couldn't stop crying seeing Kevin distraught. Thanks for the update on the family."

A third added: "Kevin, you are an inspiration. We will never forget. God bless you, your dad and your entire family."

