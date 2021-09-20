Katie Couric celebrates arrival of new family member following daughter Ellie's wedding Fans were quick to react to the sweet post

Katie Couric sent her fans into a spin on Sunday as she announced the surprise arrival of a new family member.

The 64-year-old shared a series of snapshots, beginning with a photo of her daughter Ellie kissing her husband Mark Dobrosky on their wedding day.

But Katie had a big surprise up her sleeve. The following photo was a picture of a sweet puppy with the star announcing: "I have a new grandpuppy!!!" The remaining pictures show the sweet pup, who has been named Ricky, with Ellie and Mark.

"Big news friends!!! Scroll and see! (Sorry I cut your head off Ellie. I had to do this like 12 times!" Katie captioned the post. Her husband, John Molner, was among the first to comment - and it was clear he too had fallen for her prank. "Haha! Don't scare me like that!" he wrote.

Katie announced Ricky's arrival on Instagram

Newlyweds Ellie and Mark were married over the Fourth of July weekend in an emotional celebration in front of family and friends. Ellie is Katie's oldest child with her late husband Jay Monahan, and when Mark popped the question in 2019, he proposed with the same ring that Katie had received from Jay.

Katie lost her first husband Jay to cancer in 1998

The star lost Jay to colorectal cancer in 1998, and in June she paid a special tribute to him on what would have been their 32nd wedding anniversary.

"Today is June 10th," Katie wrote. "It would have been our 32nd wedding anniversary. This is a sad day but also a day I feel grateful for the 8 years I was married to Jay and for the way he lives on in our girls."

The star has been married to John Molner since 2014

She went on to marry John Molner on 21 June 2014 at her private home in the Hamptons. As well as Ellie, Katie also shares daughter Caroline with her late first husband.

