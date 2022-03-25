Lorraine Kelly reveals home struggle she's facing right now

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about a struggle she's facing right now - and it appears she isn't alone! Read her exclusive HELLO! diary below for the latest...

So who is having trouble sleeping right now? I'm not sure if it's the change in the weather or just being anxious about what's going on in the world, but I am finding it really hard to get off to sleep and then find myself waking up during the night.

Talking to my team at work, I know I'm not alone. So many of them are having the same problems whether they are twenty-something and single, married with young kids or heading towards middle age.

I had a long chat with our Dr Hilary about sleep problems and he had some sound advice. First thing you have to do is get rid of your mobile phone from your bedroom, and any other devices like iPads or laptops.

I am very guilty of going to bed at a reasonable time, only to check my phone and then disappear down a rabbit hole of YouTube videos or interesting news stories. Before you know it, more than an hour has gone past, and your brain is so stimulated it doesn't want to switch off and go to sleep.

The TV star recommends limiting caffeine, booze and big meals before bedtime

So try and get into the habit of charging up your phone in the kitchen or living room and not having that distraction.

Also, no booze and no caffeine before bedtime and obviously don't have a giant plate of grub just before you try to get to sleep.

It's also good to have a routine like you did when you were a child, or you have with your own young children. Have your own "ritual" so you ease yourself out of the busy day and into bedtime.

Lorraine enjoying her Ben Shephard blanket

Lots of people swear by meditating but I find that whole idea a bit daunting. Instead, I call it just being quiet for five minutes before you go to bed. A bit like tidying up the living room, you organise your mind.

And if all else fails, I just cuddle up with my Ben Shephard blanket. At least your dreams will be good ones.

