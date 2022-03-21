Exclusive: Isabel Webster reveals why this Mother's Day will be 'particularly poignant' The GB News host is making special memories

GB News host Isabel Webster and her mother Stephanie have so much to be thankful for, and in a new HELLO! exclusive, Isabel explains why this year's Mother's Day will be "particularly poignant".

Just over a year ago, retired architect Stephanie, 71, suffered a heart attack that left her in ill health for several months, with Isabel unable to visit her in hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After a traumatic few months that saw her suffer two more minor heart attacks, mother and daughter are simply looking forward to celebrating each other next weekend.

"We'll have a Sunday lunch and all be together," Isabel, 39, tells us of her plans as they pose alongside William, six, and four-year-old Poppy, her children with her husband of seven years, Liam Pearce.

"Every Mother's Day is special for me, but this year will be particularly poignant," she says. "There were moments in the past 12 months when I wasn't sure if my amazing mum would be with me. So I'll be hugging her a little tighter this year and am just so grateful to have her at my side smiling again."

The two have always been close, with Isabel – who presents the breakfast slot on GB News alongside Eamonn Holmes – crediting Stephanie for helping her on the way to her stellar career.

"Mum and I are quite different but we think very similarly and we have the same values," she adds. "I couldn't do 'me' without Mum. She's my best friend."

The TV presenter with her mother Stephanie photo credit Liz Mcaulay

In February last year, while Isabel was presenting the news at her former channel Sky, Stephanie was rushed to the Royal Surrey Hospital and then transferred to Frimley Park when it became evident that she had suffered a heart attack.

After a very long week, Stephanie was discharged and the family reunited. But she suffered two further heart attacks and didn't start to recover fully until just before Christmas. Meanwhile, her husband, Sinclair, also needed back surgery during that time, adding to the stress felt by the family.

The whole experience has, Isabel says, made her appreciate her family − and especially her mother − even more. "I have always been aware how lucky I am with my mum and I'm hopeful I have the same relationship with Poppy," she shared.

