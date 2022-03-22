Lorraine Kelly sends her support to 'very precious' friend amid health woes The presenter urged her friend to take care of himself

Lorraine Kelly shared a heartfelt message to her friend and fellow TV star Chris Kamara after he appeared to slur his speech during his appearance on Soccer Sunday.

Following the show, former footballer Chris took to Twitter to share he is suffering from apraxia of the speech, writing: "Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok-ish. Alongside my thyroid problem I have developed apraxia of speech and have been working to get my speech back to normal. Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully I can beat this!"

Lorraine Kelly was among stars to send their love to the former footballer, writing on Twitter: "Sending you so much love you gorgeous man. Take care of yourself - you are very very precious to us all," while BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker wrote: "Stay strong Kammy. Wishing you all the best."

Piers Morgan also sent his well wishes, commenting: "Sorry to hear this, legend. Best of luck with your treatment."

Fellow presenter Ben Shephard, who often works alongside Chris added: "Nobody does it like you Kammy (thank goodness). Can’t wait to be working alongside you again soon pal - you’ve got this."

People who suffer with apraxia of the speech have issues moving from one sound, syllable or word to another, which can make it seem like they're slurring. Speech therapy can help with the condition.

Chris Kamara is a football pundit and former manager and player

Apraxia of the speech can be caused by brain conditions or injury, such as strokes, as well as metabolic conditions, such as an underactive thyroid, which is likely the cause of Chris Kamara's condition.

Fellow presenter Ben Shephard tweeted Chris in support

Chris thanked his followers for all of their support but explained he'll be taking a break from live TV for the time being. He tweeted: "Thank you so much to everyone for your best wishes Twitter can be a wonderful platform The response about my Apraxia has been overwhelming Unfortunately for you viewers this is not the end of me but "Live TV" might have to take a back seat at the moment. Thank you"

