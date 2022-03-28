Elton John and David Furnish 'so proud' of sons as they make a surprise appearance with Lady Gaga With additional reporting from HELLO's Rosie Nixon and Emmy Griffiths

Elton John's two sons have made a surprise appearance at the Elton John Aids Foundation Oscars Viewing party as guests of honor.

Taking to the stage with his co-host Lady Gaga, Elton's husband David Furnish drew attention to 'two very special guests who inspire me and Elton every day. Will you please say hello to Zachary and Elijah?"

WATCH: Lady Gaga supports Elton John's son on red carpet

"It means so much to be sharing tonight with my God children," Gaga then added.

David told HELLO! on the red carpet that the boys had offered to help host the show when the family realized Elton would be on tour.

"They heard us talking - we had planned for Elton to be off the road in February but then they moved the Oscars to March, and fans had been holding on to tickets for 700+ days and we knew we couldn't keep moving shows," David said.

"So the boys said, 'we will help you.' I am really proud of them."

Gaga is helping to host along with Billy Porter and Will & Grace star Eric McCormack, and she chose to not walk the Oscars red carpet to attend the opening of the party.

However she told guests that she would be popping to the ceremony during the night, as she is also hosting at the main ceremony.

The Oscars carpet, the most hotly anticipated red carpet of the year, did not disappoint as the celebrities pulled it out of the bag with a selection of stunning and colorful choices.

Nominees including Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, and Kristen Stewart brought their A-game to Hollywood's Dolby Theater with Best Actress nominee Jessica looking beautiful in a gold and lavender ombre dress by Gucci that featured a pretty ruffled trim.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Ariana DeBose rocked a stunning red pantsuit on the red carpet with an incredible cape while Lupita Nyong'o stood out from the crowd in a gorgeous metallic gold Prada dress with silver embellishments and a tasseled skirt.

