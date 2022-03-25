David Furnish pens emotional message to 'spectacular' Elton John on 75th birthday

David Furnish has paid the sweetest tribute to his "spectacular" husband Elton John in honour of the singer's 75th birthday on Friday.

Sharing a snapshot of the star playing on a keyboard, doting husband David gushed: "Sharing a moment of creation. To celebrate the creation of Elton Hercules John. 75 years ago today he arrived on this planet. And he's been rocking and rolling ever since."

WATCH: Sir Elton John celebrates 75th birthday

He added: "I can't begin to imagine my life or a world, without this glorious, loving, kind, caring, beautiful man. A spectacular husband and a deeply devoted father. Happy 75th Birthday my darling. I love you. Forever and ever. @eltonjohn #HappyBirthdayElton."

Celebrity friends and fans alike also rushed to pay tribute, with Victoria Beckham writing on Stories: "Happy birthday @eltonjohn!! We all love you so much!" Her husband David added: "Happy birthday. Have the most amazing day with David and the boys [heart emoji]."

David Walliams remarked: "Happy 75th Birthday to the living legend @eltonjohn." Both Liz Hurley and her son Damian added a string of heart emojis underneath Elton's post from his husband.

David shared this lovely photo of Elton on his 75th birthday

David and Elton, who have been together since 1993, share two children together, Zachary and Elijah. They welcomed their first son Zachary via surrogate in December 2010, followed by younger brother Elijah, who was born in 2013 via the same surrogate.

The couple are devoted parents, with the musician previously crediting his sons for changing "everything about my life".

"I've learned that the simplest things in life, like having a minute with them, are worth more than any painting, any photograph, any house or hit record," he told The Mirror.

In a separate interview with the Guardian, Sir Elton spoke further about the couple's approach to parenting their boys. "I'm their dad, I'm famous, they live an extraordinary life," he confessed. "David and I talk about it all the time, we're fully aware of the pitfalls that might happen. They are spoilt in the way they live and how they're living, but they're not spoilt when it comes to the rules they have to live by."

