Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon enjoy lavish date night at Vanity Fair party

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick mingled with the stars over the weekend as they both attended the Vanity Fair party held after the 94th Academy Awards.

The two made quite the impression as a handsome pair at the event, with Kevin donning a crisp black and white suit and tie, while Kyra took inspiration from the night and donned a figure-hugging iridescent gold gown.

VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick shares glimpse inside her and Kevin Bacon's living room

The actress and director took to social media to share a snippet from her star-studded date night, posting a selfie of the two at their table and enjoying the event.

"Had so much fun with my beau @kevinbacon at the @vanityfair party last night! Thanks to these vanity bunnies!@marcfoxy @michaelduenas @_jzg," she captioned her snapshot.

Many took to the comments section to proclaim their love for the couple with heart and flame emojis galore, as one even wrote: "You looked stunning - that dress!!! Gorgeous!"

Kevin and Kyra happily posed for a star-studded date night selfie

Another said: "You two look so wonderful together!! It surely was meant to be, God Bless you both!!" with a third adding: "You two are beautiful together. The real power couple!"

The two are quite the beloved Hollywood couple and often share snippets of their bond on social media. Most recently, Kyra showed Kevin what he was missing out on at home after making a healthy and tasty looking cauliflower dish that she was so proud of that she had to share a picture.

However, Kevin was less than happy that he wasn't at home to enjoy some of his wife's culinary creation, and made sure to let her know!

The Footloose actor was quick to reply, writing: "I'm very upset that I'm missing this," alongside a crying face emoji. Fans were quick to comment on Kevin's reply too, with one writing: "Poor Kevin!" while another suggested: "Keyword – freeze."

The star couldn't try his wife's culinary creation

Kyra even made sure to provide the recipe, writing alongside a photo of the food: "Is it wrong for me to be proud of my cauliflower? Olive, oil, good salt, pepper, toasted pine nuts and fresh rosemary- roast at 400 for 30 min."

