Sosie Bacon turns heads with very unique bikini selfie

It looks like Sosie Bacon has inherited her famous parents' sense of humor as her latest bikini snapshot is quirky to say the least.

The daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick reposted a snapshot of herself on her birthday soaking up the sun poolside and wearing a tiny yellow bikini.

At first glance, the Mare of Easttown actress looked like a regular sun-worshipper, but a second look showed her yellow top had actually been drawn on to match her bottoms.

Her friend had captioned the previously topless image: "Hope you like the bathing suit top I drew ya. You can keep it! Since it's your birthday."

When Sosie shared it, she added: "Is anyone good at sewing and can make this bathing suit top for me for real? I rly like it."

Sosie had been celebrating her 30th birthday and appeared to be getting a little rest and relaxation on her special day.

Sosie's friend drew her a bikini top for her birthday

She later gave a little more insight into what she got up to by posting a picture while eating a pizza with open lunch boxes behind her: "Thirty flirty and thriving," Sosie added.

Her parents also took the opportunity to pay tribute to her with a social media message.

Kevin posted a rare picture on his Instagram Stories of a young Sosie playing with a puppy as she innocently just stared at the camera. He wrote: "Happy 30 to this gem. The girl not the dog."

Sosie has had a successful career in the entertainment industry just like her parents, having followed in their footsteps and become an accomplished actress.

Sosie is incredibly close to her mom and dad

However, Kevin has previously admitted he was worried for his children - including son Travis who is a singer - being thrust into the limelight.

He suffered a breakdown of his own during a slump in his career and it was always a concern.

The Footloose star told The Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

