Kyra Sedgwick receives quite the reaction from husband Kevin Bacon after showcasing her latest skill

Kyra Sedgwick took to Instagram to share a photo that sparked a major reaction from her husband Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are one of Hollywood's favorite couples and fans adore seeing glimpses of their relationship on social media.
Most recently, Kyra showed Kevin what he was missing out on at home after making a very healthy, but tasty looking cauliflower dish that she was so proud of that she shared a photo of it on social media.
However, Kevin was less than happy that he wasn't at home to enjoy some of his wife's culinary creation, and made sure to let her know!
VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick sing on their farm
Kyra had written alongside a photo of the food: "Is it wrong for me to be proud of my cauliflower? Olive, oil, good salt, pepper, toasted pine nuts and fresh rosemary- roast at 400 for 30 min."
The Footloose actor was quick to reply, writing: "I'm very upset that I'm missing this," alongside a crying face emoji. Fans were quick to comment on Kevin's reply, with one writing: "Poor Kevin!" while another suggested: "Keyword – freeze."
Other followers admired Kyra's cooking skills, with one writing: "I hadn't thought about adding toasted pine nuts. Thanks for the tip! Can't wait to try it, looks delicious!" while another wrote: "Thanks for sharing the recipe! I can't wait to add pine nuts and rosemary next time I roast cauliflower." A third added: "Be proud, that looks delicious."
Kevin Bacon wished he was at home to try Kyra Sedgwick's new culinary creation
The Hollywood couple – who have been married since 1988 – split their time between their various properties around the United States.
They have homes in Los Angeles and New York and a farm in Connecticut, where they enjoy spending their downtime.
The pair are doting parents to two grown up children too, Travis and Sosie, who have both followed in their footsteps in the entertainment industry.
Kevin and Kyra have been married since 1988
Travis is in a band, while Sosie is an actress. And while the celebrity couple are more than supportive of their children's careers, they were initially worried about how their children would cope in the notoriously cut-throat environment.
Kevin suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.
The celebrity couple share two children, Travis and Sosie
The Footloose told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. "And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."
Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."
