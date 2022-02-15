Kevin Bacon shares sweetest love note for Kyra Sedgwick – but she pokes fun! The couple have been married since 1988

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood having tied the knot back in 1988.

So, it came as no surprise that Kevin wanted to pay tribute to his wife on Valentine's Day – although he probably didn't anticipate Kyra's cheeky response!

Kevin, 63, shared a throwback photo of the couple together, showing them standing on the street with their two dogs. He wrote: "Happy #ValentinesDay to The One. Truth is, it's more of a 365 thing."

Kyra, 56, was quick to reply as she poked fun at her husband's dress sense. "Those socks!" she wrote, along with two crying laughing emojis. She later returned to add a sweet comment: "Love you so…."

Kevin and Kyra's paths first crossed in 1986 when they were cast alongside each other in PBS's television movie Lemon Sky.

At the time, Kevin was 28 and well known for his role in the musical drama Footloose, while Kyra was 21 years old and an up-and-coming name in the industry. In 1988, just months after the film was released, the pair walked down the aisle together and have been happily married ever since.

The couple share two children together – 32-year-old son Travis, who plays in metal band Black Anvil, and daughter Sosie, 29, who has followed her parents into the world of acting.

Speaking previously about her longterm romance with Kevin, Kyra has said: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent,” she shared.

"And then suddenly I met this person, and it was like well this was it. And I was so young and so dumb, and I can't believe I was smart enough to do that. No one is smart when they’re 21. We're just really lucky, and it’s not hard."

