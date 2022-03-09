Kevin Bacon pays heartfelt tribute to Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon with never-before-seen family photo The Footloose actor is a doting family man

Kevin Bacon has paid a heartfelt tribute to the two most important women in his life.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick's swimsuit selfie with Kevin Bacon is too good to miss

The Footloose actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark International Women's Day, sharing a never-before-seen photo of wife Kyra Sedgwick and their daughter Sosie Bacon.

"Lucky to know these wonderful women. I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Celebrating all the incredible women in our lives and communities today and always #InternationalWomensDay," he wrote in the caption.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon sing on their farm

"Beautiful photo, says it all," one fan remarked, while another wrote: "What a talented beautiful family." A third added: "They're lucky to have you too!"

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's heavy metal son is unrecognisable in new photo

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick share pride for son Travis following latest news

Kevin and Kyra are also parents to son Travis Bacon, and both their children have followed in their footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Sosie is thriving in the acting world and starred alongside Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, which was released in April this year.

Kevin Bacon paid tribute to Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie

She also stars in the Amazon Prime Video series As We See It, which premiered in January.

MORE: Kevin Bacon and daughter Sosie reveal adorable morning routine at home

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's 'crushing' family change is so relatable

Travis, meanwhile, is the singer in the band Contracult Collective and he plays the guitar for black metal band, Black Anvil.

He's also an audio engineer and songwriter. His proud mom recently went to watch him on stage at the Welcome to Rockville event in Florida. The event took place in November and the actress shared a photo on Instagram at the time of her son singing to the crowds, alongside a heartfelt message.

The celebrity couple are doting parents to two children

"My insanely talented kid rocked the house yesterday and I was lucky enough to be there!! "@welcometorockville @contracultofficial @svrtcntraclt @pma82 #proudmom," she wrote in the caption.

MORE: Mare of Easttown's Sosie Bacon leaves fans open-mouthed with unbelievable makeover

And while the celebrity couple are more than supportive of their children's careers, they were initially worried about how their children would cope in the notoriously cut-throat environment.

Kevin suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

Sosie Bacon is following in her parents' footsteps as an actor

The Footloose star told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. "And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.