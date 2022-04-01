Bruce Willis' wife Emma issues further message after actor's shock diagnosis The Die Hard actor is suffering with aphasia

Bruce Willis' wife Emma has issued a second message to fans following the actor's shock aphasia diagnosis.

Emma shared an Instagram Story which read: "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." The heartfelt statement comes just two days after Emma shared a joint family statement, revealing his medical condition to fans and announcing his retirement from acting.

The original message read: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

Emma shared this message on Friday

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

The family issued a joined statement about Bruce's condition

John Travolta is among the many stars who have penned emotional tributes to Bruce during this difficult time. Matthew Perry and Seth Green have also shared their well wishes to the award-winning actor.

Are you wondering, what is aphasia?

Aphasia is a condition most commonly found in people aged 65 or over, that makes it difficult for someone to talk, read, understand and write. Issues with speaking are a common symptom, with many people suffering from the condition making mistakes with how they word sentences. For example, choosing the wrong word or putting words together incorrectly.

Bruce is still close with ex-wife Demi Moore

The condition is usually caused by damage to the left side of the brain, such as a stroke, brain injury, severe head trauma or progressive neurological conditions such as dementia.

