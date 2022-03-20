Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together The two Hollywood stars share three daughters

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis.

The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.

The picture marked Bruce's 67th birthday as Demi lovingly wrote: "Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family."

Bruce's wife Emma Heming took to the comments section to drop a flurry of heart emojis, while Rita Wilson wrote: "Happy Birthday, Bruce!!!! Love to you all"

Many fans were in awe of the couple's ability to stay close over the years, with one saying: "Yours was the model for my blended family! And it works! Everyone is happy."

Demi celebrated her ex-husband's birthday with a sweet photograph

Another agreed by writing: "Awwww!! Happy birthday Bruce!! Love that you two are still close!!" A third also added: "HBD! It's great you both can be together for the family."

Demi and her Die Hard star ex-husband got married in 1987 and eventually ended in divorce in 2000. They share three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, who have all become full-fledged adults and share a close bond with not only their parents, but also Emma and her two young daughters with Bruce.

Bruce and the Ghost star even quarantined together in Idaho during the height of the pandemic. Their daughters joined them, with Scout revealing in an interview with the Dopey podcast, "It's been really funny having both my parents at the house where they raised us.

Demi and Bruce raised their three daughters and remained close after separating

"It's kind of divine time to just hang out with them. … I'm very grateful to be with my family," she added, revealing that Emma and her daughters couldn't join them and were forced to quarantine in Los Angeles.



