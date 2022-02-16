Bruce Willis enjoys sweet date with daughters he shares with ex Demi Moore – and wife Emma reacts How adorable!

Bruce Willis might have spent Valentine's Day with his wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters, Mabel, nine, and Evelyn, seven, but on Tuesday he planned a special date with two of his eldest daughters.

Taking to Instagram, Emma shared the sweetest photo of Bruce smiling widely towards the camera whilst sitting in the passenger seat of a car next to daughter Scout. Behind them, his and Demi Moore's eldest daughter, Rumer, could be seen, with her seatbelt on and smiling at Emma.

WATCH: Bruce and Emma's daughter learns how to ride a bike with the help of Demi Moore

"If this isn't the cutest daddy-daughter date," Emma wrote alongside the photo, before adding that Bruce was a "girl dad".

Bruce has a great relationship with all his daughters and Rumer recently paid tribute to him and mom Demi, 58, for how they have co-parented throughout the years.

Bruce took Scout and Rumer out on a date

"I'm incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them," Rumer told PEOPLE back in October.

She added: "I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different."

Of Emma, who has been married to Bruce for 12 years and who she calls her "stepmom", she revealed the family spent the beginning of the pandemic together, something she was "deeply grateful" for.

Emma has always had a great relationship with Bruce's eldest daughters and ex Demi Moore

­­ "Just to be able to really spend quality time and be outside and be in our family home and be not only with my sisters and my mom and their partners, but my little sisters and my dad and my stepmom," she said.

Rumer also added that "even though it was really challenging for the world," she was "deeply grateful" for the chance to spend the time together.