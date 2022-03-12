Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah shares health update after visit to doctor The star's fans felt her pain

Tallulah Willis was on the receiving end of some heartfelt well-wishes when she opened up about her challenging health diagnosis recently.

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis took to Instagram with a photo from a doctor's office where she was being treated.

The 28-year-old admitted that for almost two decades she had been unable to take a full breath due to her deviated septum in her nose.

Alongside the photo with the medical professional, she wrote: "Back with the tender wizard today for another convo re: my wonkadoodle breathing passages.

"I haven't taken a true full inhale in maybe 17 years and it became left on the internal shelf of 'just deal with it'. BUT!!! people like my buddo @drjasondiamond are here to help. Truly an exquisite delight each time I get to visit."

Her fans commented: "Hope everything goes well. Sending Love to you and your family," and another added: "I love the words you use to express yourself. Truly a gift you have."

Tallulah has struggled with breathing for 17 years

While she made light of the situation, Tallulah has been struggling with her breathing for a long time.

She previously had fans worried when she posted a shot of herself from a hospital bed.

At the time, she captioned it: "In da best hands," but didn't give any further information, leaving fans urging her to let them know she was ok.

"What is she doing?" asked one, while a second said: "What are you having done? You are perfect."

Tallulah and her mom have a close bond

But, Tallulah - who has battled with substance abuse - wasn't going under the knife for cosmetic purposes or for emergency surgery, as she later confirmed it was for nasal surgery: "Deviated septum bby. She wanna breathe."

Everyone was relieved and wished her luck for the medical procedure, with many commenting that they had also gone through the same thing.

Tallulah has long been praised for her honesty surrounding her health and her struggles.

In 2020, she bravely shared an emotional post about battling depression and suicidal thoughts.

She thanked, in part, her clothing line, Wyllis, for helping her, as she wrote: "This [the collection] is what I will always - always - remember as the thing that above all, saved me from taking my own life.

"The magnitude of which has me shaking as I type these words. I am proud of myself for still being here."

