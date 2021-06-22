Bruce Willis delights fans with rare family photo with two daughters The star shares his youngest children with his model wife Emma Heming

Bruce Willis is a proud dad to five daughters but when it comes to his personal life he remains out of the spotlight.

So when one of his children posted a photo alongside the action hero for Father's Day, it’s not surprising his fans were thrilled.

Bruce shares his two youngest children, Evelyn, seven, and Mabel, nine, with his model wife, Emma Heming, and has three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

Scout took to Instagram with a photo featuring Bruce and Evelyn too. In the snapshot they were all posing for the camera with the actor pulling a rather silly face.

She also shared throwback images of her father and said she loved him in the caption. Bruce's wife was one of the first to like the post and commented with a string of heart emojis.

Fans loved the photo and Emma's approval and wrote: "Mabel and Evelyn couldn't have been more lucky to have you and Bruce as their parents."

Scout paid tribute to her dad on Father's Day

Despite Bruce and Demi’s marriage ending in divorce, the former couple have maintained the most incredible relationship - and the Ghost actress adores Emma too.

They both honoured Bruce on Father's Day with Demi posting an old photo of him with their girls. She said: "Happy Father's Day to this girldad! We are so lucky to have you." Emma immediately responded and added: "We really are."

The blended family are all close

Back in March Demi paid tribute to her ex on his 66th birthday.

Alongside a family photo of them in Idaho together, she wrote: "Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind! So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families."

Bruce and Emma have been married for 12 years and recently celebrated their anniversary.

