Michael Strahan's beach photo has fans saying the same thing

Michael Strahan had fans obsessed once again after he posted an epic throwback photo on Thursday that had all his followers saying the same thing.

The Good Morning America host took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful throwback photo of his beloved dog Enzo enjoying a trip to the beach.

Captioning the post he wrote: "Enzo + sand = a good time for him and a lot of cleaning up for me LOL. #TBT."

Fans flocked to comment on the adorable update and couldn't help but notice how cute his furry friend is. One wrote: "Aww he is so sweet Michael have fun." a second replied, "Aww adorable pup! Enzo, Need a towel nearby." Another penned: "Awww sweet puppy."

Enzo enjoying a day at the beach

A fourth enthused fan commented: "You're a very good daddy, Michael, and the best dad of the year award goes to...drum roll please… applause, everyone! Applause!!! What a little cutie Enzo is. I mean how can you say no to a face like that? Impossible!"

That's not the only thing this week that caught his fans' attention. On Friday Michael shared his hilarious April Fools trick from last year when he tricked the nation into thinking that he had closed the iconic gap between his two front teeth - and followers couldn't believe it.

Posting a montage of his April Fools Day ruse, the 50-year-old took to Instagram to reminisce about the hilarious prank.

Michael had fans in hysterics

Captioning the montage, he wrote: "It’s safe to say… last year’s #AprilFools joke worked LOLOL.

"Thank you LMU student, @ash.shaniah who made this hilarious compilation for a school project on the @michaelstrahanbrand . Well done! LOL."

Michael's followers were in hysterics and flooded the comments of the post. One fan said: "Yup!! You fooled me big time!!! And over half a million people!!!!! Happy Fri- Stray day Michael Strahan."

Another wrote: "It was a great fool’s joke but I am happy you kept the gap. That image is you and forever." One relieved mother commented: "That was the best last year my daughter has a gap as well and she was horrified if think that you lost yours."

