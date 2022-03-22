GMA's Michael Strahan embarks on exciting new career path The Good Morning America star delivered the news

Is there anything Michael Strahan can't do? The TV host has just added another notch to his career profile after revealing he will be the executive producer on a new medical drama.

The former NFL player turned presenter - and let's not forget he has a clothing line too - has just revealed some major news which has everyone talking.

The Good Morning America star will be at the helm of the ABC drama, The Front Line, written by The Resident and Good Girls' Marc Halsey.

WATCH: Michael Strahan reveals his most prized possession

Deadline described the show as "a feel-good medical procedural centered on Sebastian 'Bass' Clark, a professional athlete-turned-doctor who left the front line of the football field to start over on the front lines of healthcare as a medical resident."

The transition is one that a number of real-life NFL players have made.

Michael shared the news on his Instagram stories with screenshots of articles about the project.

Michael is executive producing The Front Line

His move was also the talk of social media as fans began excitedly chatting about the ABC show which they didn't realize he had been working on.

Michael's fans are hoping that his new venture won't disrupt his Good Morning America hosting though.

He was sorely missed when he was absent recently as he took time off to be with his family and to work on his clothing line.

Michael is embarking on the project away from his family at GMA

Michael returned briefly but was missing again on Monday, as were his co-hosts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopolous. Instead, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes and Whit Johnson were leading the show, along with Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer.

Fans took to Twitter to question where the main anchors were, with one writing: "Where's the regular crew? Robin, George and Michael?" while another wrote: "Boo where is Michael, George and Robin? GMA is not the same without them." A third added: "Miss seeing Michael on GMA today."

