Michael Strahan and his usual GMA co-stars missing from show as fans ask the same question Good Morning America had a different set of hosts at the start of the week

Michael Strahan recently returned to work following some time off, delighting fans as he reunited with his co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

MORE: Michael Strahan joined by all his children on the beach for special celebration

However, on Monday, the beloved sports star was missing again from the show, along with the main anchors.

Instead, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes and Whit Johnson were leading the show, along with Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan's twins steal the show in rare video

Fans took to Twitter to question where the main anchors were, with one writing: "Where's the regular crew? Robin, George and Michael?" while another wrote: "Boo where is Michael, George and Robin? GMA is not the same without them." A third added: "Miss seeing Michael on GMA today."

MORE: Michael Strahan shares new update following time away from Good Morning America

MORE: Michael Strahan showcases his dance moves in celebratory video with his twins

However, while the star wasn't on the live show, he did make a surprise appearance during a pre-recorded interview segment with Sandra Bullock.

The star interviewed Sandra about motherhood and her return to film with The Lost City, and they also bonded over spending their childhood years in Germany.

Michael Strahan and his co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were missing from GMA on Monday

While it is not known what Michael and his co-stars are doing during their time off, they are no doubt enjoying a well-deserved break.

MORE: Michael Strahan praises ex-wife in heartfelt post about their daughter

MORE: Michael Strahan shares moving family update and fans can't believe it

The football star balances his busy work life with his family, and enjoys nothing more than spending time with his children during his downtime.

The 50-year-old is father to son Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins. He is also stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who is has a close bond with.

Michael is a much-loved member of GMA

The sportsman shares youngest daughters, 17-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia, with ex-wife Jean Strahan.

MORE: Michael Strahan warns fans to 'get ready' as he shares exciting news

MORE: Michael Strahan's NY home has unexpected features dedicated to his family

The star lives in a gorgeous home in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and often shares glimpse inside the luxury property on social media.

The star is a doting father and stepfather

Michael lives there with his beloved dog Enzo, and his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, who split their time between their dad and mom's homes. In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up living in the neighbourhood.

SEE: Good Morning America hosts' pristine homes: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and more

MORE: Michael Strahan shares rare photo of lookalike son during special occasion

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.