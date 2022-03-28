Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos return to GMA for special celebration The ABC hosts flexed their acting chops

Good Morning America fans were treated to seeing their favorite trio of hosts back together on their screens once again, as Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, and Robin Roberts started off the morning.

While Robin returned to GMA after a short break last week, Michael and George had been away for quite an extended period of time and haven't shared any details as to why.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan reacts to Robin Roberts' nickname

However, they kicked off the morning show while discussing the major news events of the day, including the shocking Will Smith Oscars moment.

But they continued the momentum later on as they began the GMA Oscars After Party during the last hour, which saw all of the beloved show's hosts take on the guise of movie characters.

Each of them were edited into different segments from the movie Don't Look Up and also included a montage of celebrities welcoming viewers to the special.

The three hosts were reunited for the GMA Oscars After Party

"That was an incredible opening, Oscars around for everybody!" Michael rejoiced, with Robin cheering alongside him.

"Great job by our team for putting that all together. A big thank you to everyone who helped [make us look] like we can actually act," he quipped, inciting laughter from his co-hosts.

Robin and Michael changed out of their clothes for the news segment for the special celebration, with the former donning a dazzling gold sequined mini-dress and the latter opting for a smart blue blazer with the rest of his suit.

They were joined by Amy Robach, TJ Holmes, and Lara Spencer, who zoomed in from Los Angeles as they interviewed many of the night's big winners.

Robin gave fans a peek at her Oscars quick change

Robin even gave a preview of her transformation for the after show with a quick change Instagram Reel, writing: "Quick change this morning for our @goodmorningamerica #oscars after party!"

