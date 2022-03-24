Michael Strahan's new TV role predicted by fans following time off of GMA The Good Morning America star is never one to sit still for long!

Michael Strahan has an incredibly busy career on the television, but recently the former sports star has been enjoying a well-earned break.

The Good Morning America star has been noticeably absent from the daytime news show for several weeks, but fans are now predicting why this is on social media.

Many people, including Jenny McCarthy, think that the dad-of-four is a contestant on The Masked Singer.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan shares a glimpse inside his stylish New York home

Jenny tweeted on Wednesday night: "Michael Strahan? Is it you?" while watching the hit show. Many more fans predicted that one of the acts was Michael too.

"I think Thingamabog might be @michaelstrahan," while another wrote: "I know that voice from GMA! It's Michael Strahan." A third added: "The Masked Singer season 7. The Ram, by his height and mannerism his absence from Good Morning America along with the crew being tight lipped with some of the clues to throw you off I believe it to be Michael Strahan." A fourth remarked: "Sounded like Michael Strahan to me."

GMA's Michael Strahan could be on The Masked Singer

Michael's absence from GMA hasn't been explained by his co-stars, although he isn't the only one taking some time off the show.

George Stephanopoulos has also been away this week, while Robin Roberts was missing in action on Monday's show.

T.J. Holmes and Whit Johnson have been keeping George and Michael's seats warm in the meantime.

Michael with his children

Away from work, Michael enjoys nothing more than spending time with his children. The doting family man is father to son Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

He is also stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who he has a close bond with. The sportsman shares youngest daughters, 17-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia, with ex-wife Jean Strahan.

The former footballer's home is situated in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and he likes the fact that he can go about his day without being noticed. In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

The GMA star at home in New York

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there." The star often shares glimpses inside his home on social media too, which boasts everything from an open-plan living room and even a backyard.

