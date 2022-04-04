The very sweet way Joni Mitchell was honoured at the 2022 GRAMMYs The Canadian legend was recognized for her philanthropy and more

Joni Mitchell has had a career nearly six decades long, has influenced countless other artists and she's still winning GRAMMYs.

The 78-year-old won two more over the weekend when she picked up the Best Historical Album award for her Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years. She also was named MusiCares Person of the Year for her incredible philanthropy. Just a few years ago, Joni was hospitalized after suffering an aneurysm, and these were some of her first appearances since that health issue.

Olivia Harrison (the late George Harrison's wife), Brandi Carlile, Rita Wilson, Cyndi Lauper and Nancy McCartney were among those who spent some time with Joni at the MusiCares tribute on April 1. Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The MusiCares event was a huge celebration looking back at her life that saw her honoured by the likes of Brandi Carlile, John Legend and many others, who all took to the stage to perform her songs.

"You've influenced me so much with your chord changes and ability to surprise and delve further into songwriting," Elton John said as he appeared via video to join those singing Joni's praises. "Not many people dared to do that, but you did."

WATCH: Joni was honoured by some of music's biggest contemporary hitmakers on April 1

"That was such an incredible evening for me," the Fort Macleod, Alta.-born folk singer said as she accepted the MusiCares honour. "To hear my music performed so well by everyone that was onstage, I can retire now and just let other people do it."

(Please don't retire, Joni.)

Joni capped off the evening by doing "The Circle Game" and "Big Yellow Taxi" with them all, likely one of the highlights of their careers. She hadn't performed live since 2013, around the time of her 70th birthday. One of the last times we saw her on stage was her birthday tribute concert at Toronto's Massey Hall, with the likes of Rufus Wainwright honouring her.

Joni also walked the red carpet on Sunday night before the live broadcast. Photo: © ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

When she won the Best Historical Album award on Sunday, just before the live broadcast, Joni seemed surprised to even be on stage.

"I didn't expect this," she said in very short remarks. She later appeared in the broadcast again to introduce Brandi, who performed "Right on Time." The tune was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Last year, Joni's greatness was also recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors with performances from Ellie Goulding, Herbie Hancock, Norah Jones and others.

Congrats, Joni!