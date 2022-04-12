Sweet moment between Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin you may have missed at CMT Music Awards Did you see this moment?

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin gave fans a sweet moment on Monday at the CMT Music Awards when they were spotted singing along to Gabby Barrett's performance.

Gabby sang her new single Pick Me Up - for the first time live on TV - alongside her husband Cade Foehner, but it was the moment that the cameras caught midway through the song that had fans talking.

WATCH: Sweet moment between Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin you may have missed at CMT Music Awards

"Omg @mirandalambert and her hubby singing along to @GabbyBarrett_ just made my night," tweeted one fan as others praised Gabby, a former American Idol hopeful for her incredible performance.

"The CMT Music Awards are just such a fun show to be a part of, and I’m so honored to be performing!" Gabby had shared before the big show.

"This show is all about the fans and I’m so grateful to all of you who have supported me and my music along the way!"

Fans also saw amazing performances from Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd, BRELAND, and Carly Pearce, while a pre-recorded performance by Carrie Underwood gave fans a sneak peek into her Las Vegas residency.

Miranda also picked up Female Video of the Year for hit single If I Was A Cowboy, and she gave an emotional speech in which she also thanked her music video director and friend Trey Fanjoy.

"I am so damn happy to be here," she began, adding: "I am so happy to be apart of women in country music today, we are kicking some [expletive]".

"Trey, I love you, this one is for you and we are going to continue to be cowboys."

However, hours before the show kicked off it was announced there would be one major change - Kelsea Ballerini, who had been set to host with Captain America star Anthony Mackie, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would instead be virtually performing from her home.

Kane Brown has stepped in to join Anthony as host in the auditorium.

Carrie is the all-time CMT Awards record holder with an incredible 23, and the singer added one more to that record as she picked up Collaborative Video of the Year for her hit single 'If I Didn't Love You' with Jason Aldean.

