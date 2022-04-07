Jason Aldean confirmed to perform at 2022 CMT Awards joining Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and more The 2022 CMT Awards will air live on 11 April

Jason Aldean has been confirmed to perform at the 2022 CMT Awards, and he will be joined by none other than Bryan Adams.

MORE: Carrie Underwood 'couldn't be more proud of sister' Miranda Lambert after 'long overdue' win

Jimmie Allen and Monica will join up with the previously announced Little Big Town for a special performance, while other newcomers announced includes Walker Hayes, and Thomas Rhett who will perform with Riley Green from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on 11 April.

Loading the player...

WATCH: CMT Awards introduce 2022 performers

Previously announced performers include Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Kelsea Ballerini—who is also hosting—Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban.

Carrie Underwood will also take part in a stream live from Resorts World Theater, home of her ongoing show Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.

MORE: Carrie Underwood delivers emotional message from her Las Vegas residency

The CMT Awards are the only fan-voted country music awards show, and Carrie and Miranda have been nominated for two awards each, going head to head in the Video of the Year category.

Carrie is also nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for her hit song 'If I Didn't Love You' with Jason, while Miranda is up for Female Video of the Year for 'If I Was A Cowboy.'

Jason will perform with Bryan Adams

Kane Brown leads the nominations this year with four, including Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

Kelsea Ballerini—who is hosting alongside Marvel star Anthony Mackie—has three nominations, along with Mickey Guyton, BRELAND and Cody Johnson; it is the first CMT nods for Cody and BRELAND.

Twelve acts are nominated for Video of the Year - the big award - with the final nominees, from a second round of voting, announced on show day.

Kelsea is hosting alognside Anthony Mackie

A winner is picked via social media votes and announced as the final category during the live show. Joining Miranda and Carrie in the category are Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, and Brandi Carlile.

The 2022 CMT Awards will air live on 11 April on CBS on 8/7c and delayed on PT.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.