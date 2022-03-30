Exclusive: Carly Pearce teases exciting tour update that fans will love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carly Pearce is on a career-high. Not only is she the reigning CMA and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year – but she's finally heading to the UK for her first headline tour!

The country music singer announced this week that she will be bringing her much-loved sound to the UK and Ireland this autumn as part of a European trip. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! US, Carly teased what her fans can expect from the eagerly awaited shows.

"It will be my first time back in the UK since 2019 so I'm very excited about that," she told us. "[Fans] will get to hear the full 29 album and hear the stories behind the songs – it will be a really intimate performance."

Carly also shared that she has already begun work on a follow-up to the hugely successful record, which on its release in 2021 topped many end-of-year 'Best of' lists.

"I'm starting to write for a new album," she revealed. "But [I'm] still working on 29 and just enjoying getting to share that record and celebrate everything that it's done for me."

Carly will be in the UK in September

Carly's current album, 29: Written In Stone, reveals an intimate insight into disappointment, loss, and resilience across the 15-track collection, something she hopes can resonate with her fans.

"I think I just want people to hopefully see that you can go through hard things and come out the other side," she confessed, adding: "Working really hard and believing in yourself is what you need to do.

"I'm just doing what I do which is bringing my stories to the stage in the best way I know how."

Caryl's album 29: Written In Stone (Big Machine) is out now. Her tour will take place in September from Thursday 15 to Monday 19 with stops in London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Dublin. Tickets are on sale Thursday, 31 March from 9am at Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours, and AXS.

