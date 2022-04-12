CBS' Gayle King reveals Carly Pearce covered her brunch bill before CMT Music Awards

CBS star Gayle King has shared a wonderful tribute to Carly Pearce, revealing that the country singer had paid for her breakfast in Nashville that morning.

MORE: 2022 CMT Music Awards' best-dressed stars: LeAnn Rimes, Maren Morris + more

Speaking on the red carpet of the 2022 CMT Music Awards, Gayle revealed that she had texted Carly to ask where to get food as the CBS team had flown in on Monday morning before the big ceremony. They hit local spot Milk and Honey on Carly's recommendation and then when they went to pay were told that the bill had already been covered by "a special Nashville friend, Carly Pearce".

Loading the player...

WATCH: CMT Awards introduce 2022 performers

They enjoyed "waffles and scrambled eggs," shared Gayle, joking that she later told Carly that "if I knew you were going to pay I wouldn't have eaten everything on the menu".

Gayle rocked a stunning hot pink jumpsuit for the Nashville event, which will feature some incredible performances from the likes of Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, and none other than Bryan Adams who will be joining Jason Aldean live on stage.

Exclusive: Ashley McBryde reveals heartfelt reason she's skipping the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Newer artists Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane, and Caitlyn Smith are slated to perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Carrie Underwood has also pre-recorded a performance from Resorts World Theater, home of her ongoing show Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.

VIEW GALLERY

Gayle shared the wonderful story

However, hours before the show kicked off it was announced there would be one major change. Kelsea Ballerini, who had been set to host with Captain America star Anthony Mackie, had also been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would instead be virtually performing from her home.

Kane Brown has stepped in to join Anthony as host in the auditorium.

Carly paid for the bill

Carrie is the all-time CMT Awards record holder with an incredible 23. The singer is nominated for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year for her hit single 'If I Didn't Love You' with Jason.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS at 8/7c and is also available to live-stream on Paramount+.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.