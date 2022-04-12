The 2022 CMT Music Awards winners - live updates

Rebecca Lewis
The 2022 CMT Music Awards have kicked off at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium with the likes of Carly Pearce, Maren Morris, and Mickey Guyton walking the red carpet.
Fans can expect to see some incredible performances from the likes of Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, and none other than Bryan Adams who will be joining Jason Alden live on stage.
However, hours before the show kicked off it was announced there would be one major change - Kelsea Ballerini, who had been set to host with Captain America star Anthony Mackie, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would instead be virtually performing from her home.
Kane Brown has stepped in to join Anthony as host in the auditorium.
Carrie is the all-time CMT Awards record holder with an incredible 23, but will she pick up any more tonight? The singer is nominated for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year for her hit single 'If I Didn't Love You' with Jason.
Check back for all the winners of the night…
Video of the Year
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You
Kane Brown – One Mississippi
Cody Johnson – Til You Can't
Kane Brown leads the 2022 nominations
Female Video of the Year
Brandi Carlile – Right On Time
Gabby Barrett – Footprints On The Moon
Kacey Musgraves – justified
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert – If I Was A Cowboy
Tenille Arts – Back Then, Right Now
Male Video of the Year
Cody Johnson – 'Til You Can't
Eric Church – Heart On Fire
Kane Brown – One Mississippi
Luke Bryan – Waves
Luke Combs – Forever After All
Thomas Rhett – Country Again
Walker Hayes – Fancy Like
Group/Duo Video of the Year
Brothers Osborne – I'm Not For Everyone
Dan + Shay – Steal My Love
Maddie and Tae – Woman You Got
Old Dominion – I Was On a Boat That Day
Parmalee – Take My Name
Zac Brown Band – Same Boat
Breakthrough Video of the Year
BRELAND – Cross Country
Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – I Can't
Elvie Shane – My Boy
Parker McCollum – To Be Loved By You - WINNER
Priscilla Block – Just About Over You
Tenille Arts – Back Then, Right Now
Collaborative Video of the Year
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted To Be That Girl
Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – Thinking 'Bout You
Nelly and Florida Georgia Line – Lil Bit
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – If I Didn't Love You - WINNER
Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley – Freedom Was A Highway
Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – Buy Dirt
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – half of my hometown
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood won the second award of the night
CMT Performance of the Year
Brothers Osborne – Muskrat Greene/Dead Mans Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
George Strait – Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride) - WINNER
H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
Kane Brown – Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight and BRELAND – Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and BRELAND – Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly and Friends)
CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year
Brittney Spencer - Sober & Skinny (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
Carly Pearce - Dear Miss Loretta (from CMT :60 Songs)
Cody Johnson - Dear Rodeo (from CMT Campfire Sessions) - WINNER
Jon Pardi - On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)
Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)
Lainey Wilson - Things A Man Oughta Know (from the CMT Studio)
Trending Comeback Song of the Year
Alan Jackson - Freight Train
Brooks & Dunn - Neon Moon
Dolly Parton - 9 to 5
Reba McEntire - I'm A Survivor
Sara Evans - Suds In The Bucket
Shania Twain - Man! I Feel Like A Woman!
Taylor Swift - Love Story