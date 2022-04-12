The 2022 CMT Music Awards winners - live updates Who are you rooting for?

The 2022 CMT Music Awards have kicked off at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium with the likes of Carly Pearce, Maren Morris, and Mickey Guyton walking the red carpet.

Fans can expect to see some incredible performances from the likes of Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, and none other than Bryan Adams who will be joining Jason Alden live on stage.

However, hours before the show kicked off it was announced there would be one major change - Kelsea Ballerini, who had been set to host with Captain America star Anthony Mackie, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would instead be virtually performing from her home.

Kane Brown has stepped in to join Anthony as host in the auditorium.

Carrie is the all-time CMT Awards record holder with an incredible 23, but will she pick up any more tonight? The singer is nominated for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year for her hit single 'If I Didn't Love You' with Jason.

Video of the Year

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You

Kane Brown – One Mississippi

Cody Johnson – Til You Can't

Kane Brown leads the 2022 nominations

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – Right On Time

Gabby Barrett – Footprints On The Moon

Kacey Musgraves – justified

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert – If I Was A Cowboy

Tenille Arts – Back Then, Right Now

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson – 'Til You Can't

Eric Church – Heart On Fire

Kane Brown – One Mississippi

Luke Bryan – Waves

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Thomas Rhett – Country Again

Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – I'm Not For Everyone

Dan + Shay – Steal My Love

Maddie and Tae – Woman You Got

Old Dominion – I Was On a Boat That Day

Parmalee – Take My Name

Zac Brown Band – Same Boat

Breakthrough Video of the Year

BRELAND – Cross Country

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – I Can't

Elvie Shane – My Boy

Parker McCollum – To Be Loved By You - WINNER

Priscilla Block – Just About Over You

Tenille Arts – Back Then, Right Now

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted To Be That Girl

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – Thinking 'Bout You

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line – Lil Bit

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – If I Didn't Love You - WINNER

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley – Freedom Was A Highway

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – Buy Dirt

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – half of my hometown

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood won the second award of the night

CMT Performance of the Year

Brothers Osborne – Muskrat Greene/Dead Mans Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait – Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride) - WINNER

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown – Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight and BRELAND – Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and BRELAND – Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly and Friends)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Brittney Spencer - Sober & Skinny (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce - Dear Miss Loretta (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson - Dear Rodeo (from CMT Campfire Sessions) - WINNER

Jon Pardi - On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson - Things A Man Oughta Know (from the CMT Studio)

Trending Comeback Song of the Year

Alan Jackson - Freight Train

Brooks & Dunn - Neon Moon

Dolly Parton - 9 to 5

Reba McEntire - I'm A Survivor

Sara Evans - Suds In The Bucket

Shania Twain - Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

Taylor Swift - Love Story