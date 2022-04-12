Aladdin voice actor Gilbert Gottfried passes away at age 67 The actor has had a legendary career

Gilbert Gottfried passed away on Tuesday at the age of 67, according to a statement released by his family.

In a heartbreaking statement that they shared on his social media accounts, they wrote: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children."

It continued: "Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor." It was signed: "Love, the Gottfried family."

The actor's family shared a statement announcing his passing

Tributes from several of his fans started immediately pouring in on social media as they remembered him for his decades-long career in Hollywood.

Best remembered for being a key Saturday Night Live cast member in the 80s and for voicing the character of Iago in Disney's Aladdin, the actor and comedian had established a massive presence for himself in the industry.

He was also known for his several scene-stealing guest turns in scores of popular movies and TV shows over the years, including on Hannah Montana, Arrested Development, Wings, and Spongebob Squarepants.

The actor was a regular on SNL in the 80s

Gilbert had made a name for himself primarily as a character actor, instantly recognizable for his shrill voice that he would put on to emphasize his characters and jokes.

He'd even appeared on several iterations of the Comedy Central Roast and was a late night show favorite, known for his generally positive disposition and spontaneous celebrity impersonations.

Gilbert has been married to Dara Gottfried (nee Kravitz) since 2007 and is a father of two, daughter Lily and son Max. Our condolences go out to his loved ones.

