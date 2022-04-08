Exclusive: Ashley McBryde opens up about making history, Miranda Lambert and new music

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ashley McBryde has already had an incredible start to her year. Not only did she win an ACM Award, but she's also nominated at the upcoming CMT Music Awards and is heading out on tour.

The country music singer spoke exclusively to HELLO! US about making history with Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert, and Elle King – for the first time ever, two all-female collaborations hit the Top 10 on country radio – her healthy competition with Miranda and teased some music news that her fans are going to love!

WATCH: Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce collaborate on Never Wanted To Be That Girl

Your collaboration with Carly Pearce, Never Wanted to be That Girl, has made country music radio history alongside Miranda Lambert and Elle King, how did you react to that?

"I saw it and I sent a screenshot to Elle [King]. Of course, all of us girls are friends, but I had just seen Elle recently and I said, 'You know, just making country music history as we do, cos it's a weekday, and that's what us women do on weekdays'.

"I think it's really, really cool and something we should celebrate – we don't need to throw a party or have a parade or anything, but me and Carly and Miranda and Elle should really make sure we pat each on the back or send each other flowers. Something to commemorate that this hasn't ever been done before."

Ashley and Carly Pearce made history with their collaboration

Do you feel supported by other women in country music?

"There was a chance when I popped on the scene that when we interact with each other we're catty and very competitive, but we're not catty and I was so delighted to find that out - even people as different as Carly and I, we're really supportive of each other.

"I was chatting with Miranda [Lambert] once and we had just been in a category against each other, I think it was Female Vocalist, and we [collaborated on] Fooled Around And Fell In Love with Caylee Hammack, Maren Morris, and Elle King.

"She chose these powerhouse vocals to be part of this [song] with her and we talked about that and she said, 'I like that you girls challenge me, I like that we force each other to be better'.

Ashley has a healthy competition with the likes of Miranda Lambert

"So, it's kind of a cool thing, yeah, we're definitely competitive but it's one of the healthiest competitions that I've ever been in because we challenge each other and then immediately show up for each other and cheer each other on.

"I think that's one of the coolest things I've experienced, and I've never experienced it in any other area of my life other than this profession, being in country music."

You're heading on tour to the UK in May, are you excited to perform for your UK fans?

"Heck yes! It was nice to come back for C2C, but that was such a short trip. Like when we got there it was like we were already leaving but it's OK because we're coming back in May."

Do you see much difference between your UK fans and your American fans?

"Fans in the States are great but it completely pales in comparison to playing in the UK - there's nothing else like it. I haven't talked to anyone who doesn't love to play [in the UK]. You're not prepared for it, even though you tell yourself, 'These are the best fans'.

Ashley is heading to the UK on tour in May

"They know every single syllable to every single song you put out even on YouTube years ago. "When you get over there and you play and you just feel that roar coming off of the crowd and that energy that they're throwing right back at you and you go, 'Oh yeah, I was not prepared.'"

Are you working on any new music?

"We went in at the beginning of February to record our third record and on February 8th when we left everything was recorded. I love being in this part of the process because this is one of my favorite times when we can sit around and brainstorm with each other.

"But we do have some songs from the third record that we'll be doing on tour while we're [in the UK]."

Ashley's latest album Never Will (Warner Music Nashville) is out now. Her UK tour kicks off on Sunday, May 1, and runs until Tuesday, May 10 with stops in Glasgow, London, Leeds, Manchester, Brighton, and Bristol. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.co.uk now.

