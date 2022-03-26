Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies aged 50 as band delivers devastating news The band are currently on tour

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50 and his bandmembers delivered a crushing statement.

Taking to the band's official Twitter account, they wrote: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

MORE: Shameless star Maggie Fox dies after sudden accident

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stars gone too soon

They were on tour in South America when Taylor died. On Friday, they were due to headline Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia and the festival also released a statement.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale says 'life can shatter' in tribute to her beloved dad

MORE: Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

It read: "With a broken heart, we are here to let you know of very sad news due to a very serious medical situation the Foo Fighters cannot perform tonight and they have canceled the rest of their South American tour."

The band delivered the devastating news

It was reported that Taylor was found unresponsive in his hotel room and his body was seen being removed from the hotel late on Friday night.

MORE: Toni Braxton confirms heartbreaking news that sister Traci has died

Taylor, who was married to his wife Alison, was a father to two teenage children, Oliver and Annabelle.

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

Tributes poured in for the much-loved musician after hearing of his death

Tributes have flooded in for the much-loved musician as fans await further details of his tragic death.

Ringo Starr tweeted: "God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love."

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne also paid tribute and said Taylor "was truly a great person and an amazing musician."

He continued: "My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side."

Taylor had drummed for the band for 25 years of the Foo Fighters’ 28 years of existence and performed alongside bandmembers, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Nate Mendel.

No cause of death has been given.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.