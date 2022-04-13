Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild Everyone agrees that Lexi is gorgeous!

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi.

MORE: Iman shares incredible photos of secret home with David Bowie

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Iman Shares Rare Video Of Secret Property She Shared With David Bowie

"Sunny & sweet as sunshine #LexiLove," she captioned the sweet snap.

READ: Iman's never-before-seen picture of David Bowie and daughter Lexi leaves fans choked up

RELATED: David Bowie's wife Iman opens up about their remarkable marriage five years after his death

Fans of the supermodel were quick to react to the rare family post, and many inundated her with red heart emojis as well as comments calling Lexi "gorgeous".

Lexi is David and Iman's only child together

"Your Lexi is the most perfect mix of the beautiful gene pool from yourself and David. Absolutely stunning," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Lexi is beautiful. She seems to be as beautiful on the inside, as well. You must be proud."

A third hoped that the photo meant that the mother-and-daughter duo had reunited for the Easter holidays. "Aw, I hope this means she's home for a visit with you, beauty," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Enjoy your time with your Lexi!"

Iman, 66, will no doubt be spending the holidays at the incredible property she and her husband David owned in Upstate New York.

Iman pictured alongside her daughter Alexandria last year

The incredible home, which is located 100 miles north of the Big Apple, in Catskill, near Woodstock, was built from scratch six years ago and is surrounded by white birch trees, which the singer, who passed away in 2016, loved.

The property is filled with incredible odes to her husband, and because of that, Iman barely visited after his death from cancer.

Speaking to Ted Owen, product designer of her new fragrance, last year about her property, she explained: "And then [when the pandemic hit] I came here [Catskill] and I was here for a year. And I have not been at this property since David passed away. I would come maybe for a weekend and then grief hits me and then I will run back to the city.

"But because we were sheltering at home I had to sit down with my grief, and then it slowly, slowly, changed to joy. And all because of the landscape, the most beautiful sunsets every day and then walking around the property."