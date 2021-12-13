Iman shares incredible photos of secret home with David Bowie after revealing why she stopped going The couple built their home from scratch six years ago

Iman has recently launched her first-ever fragrance, Love Memoir, an incredible tribute to her late husband David Bowie, who sadly passed away in 2016.

Since announcing the exciting news, the mother-of-two has opened up about her life with David and most recently, she has delighted fans by showing off the incredible property she and her husband owned in Upstate New York.

In photos and a video posted over the weekend, which Iman took from her garden, her ultra-modern glass-fronted house can be seen whilst the sun is setting.

"Sunsets are like God's paintings in the sky! Check out my video tribute to last night's sunset @lovememoir," she captioned it.

Iman and David's house was built from scratch six years ago

The incredible home, which is located 100 miles north of the Big Apple, in Catskill, near Woodstock, was built from scratch six years ago and is surrounded by white birch trees, which the singer loved.

The property is filled with incredible odes to her husband, and because of that, Iman barely visited after his death from cancer.

Speaking to Ted Owen, product designer of her new fragance, about her property in another video posted on her account, she explained:

"And then [when the pandemic hit] I came here [Catskill] and I was here for a year. And I have not been at this property since David passed away. I would come maybe for a weekend and then grief hits me and then I will run back to the city. But because we were sheltering at home I had to sit down with my grief, and then it slowly, slowly, changed to joy. And all because of the landscape, the most beautiful sunsets every day and then walking around the property.

The property, located in Catskill, has incredible mountain views

"What gave me a little bit of spiritual balance and quietness and solitude was that I started stacking stones.

"I heard for many years that there are cultures all around the world that do stack, and some of it is for memorial, for people who passed away, and others it is for navigation purposes, so people when they come and see, they know that they are walking in the right direction.

"So I love that balance, it's a memorial for somebody that passed away but it's there to finally say 'You are on the right track.'"

Speaking about how the sunset inspired her fragrance's bottle, she added: "The sunsets here were so magical, so soothing, it reminded me about the Florentine sunsets, in Tuscany. When David and I used to go there, because we got married in Florence, so it was one of those magical sunsets that I remember from there, and then it was right in front of me every day. So the cap we wanted it to be the amber from the sunset."