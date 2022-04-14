Simone Biles looks back on emotional 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and 'putting herself first' The acclaimed gymnast shocked fans when she pulled out of multiple events to focus on her mental health

Simone Biles has emotionally shared what walking away from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics meant to her, admitting that it was a "win".

The acclaimed gymnast shocked fans and the sports world when she shared that she was pulling out of multiple events to focus on her mental health. Now, however, the engaged star is opening up on that moment, revealing it was the first time in her career she put herself "into consideration".

"Walking away from the Olympic Games was a win in itself. I know a lot of people thought I failed because they expected me to go out with five or six medals, but walking out of it was my biggest win," Simone shared on Wednesday at the 43rd annual Simmons Leadership Conference, in conversation with Brené Brown.

"I had to put myself into consideration for one of the first times throughout my career. Most of the time, I've always put myself on the back burner, because I've always cared and thought about everybody else before myself. I was like, 'You know what? I have to do what's best for me, what's safe, and what's healthy for me.'"

Simone added that she did consider staying on in the competition, but knew that it would be "selfish" to jeopardize her teammate's in that way.

"I had to be like, 'Simone, it's okay. It's not the end of the world, it's just sports. If you walk away from this and you still are walking, that's a win in your book.'"

"I had worked for five years and I didn't want to let that dream go. I had to put myself first, listen to my mind and body, what my heart was telling me to do," she continued.

"I had to put my pride aside and say, 'Okay, this isn't going to work.'"

In February the gymnast revealed she was engaged to football player Jonathan Owens.

Jonathan proposed in February

Simone shared the exciting news on her Instagram with a series of pictures taken from a gazebo in Houston, Texas, where Jonathan plays football.

"The easiest yes," wrote Simone, 24, in all capital letters in her post on Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! Let's get married, FIANCÉ," she continued.

The photos revealed Simone's stunning engagement ring, an oval-shaped diamond set on a paveéd diamond band. Jonathan, 26, commented on the post: "Ready for forever with you," along with a red heart emoji.

