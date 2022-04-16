John Travolta leaves fans gushing with new heartwarming family video The Pulp Fiction star is a dad-of-two

John Travolta certainly spent the holiday weekend in a heartwarming way, as evidenced by his latest social media post. And fans couldn't help but agree!

The actor shared a short clip of himself with his daughter Ella and young son Ben as they wished his followers a happy Easter.

VIDEO: John Travolta's incredible show of support for Ella

While John and his daughter stood with a large stuffed bunny, Ben seemed preoccupied with cuddling up to the fourth member of the family, their recently adopted dog, Mac N Cheese.

Fans immediately took to the comments to share plenty of heart emojis for the sweet family clip, but no one was more excited than Jamie Lee Curtis to see the new family dog doing so well.

"OH MAC 'N CHEESE IS SO HAPPY!" she excitedly wrote, even sharing the video on her own social feed and saying: "An EASTER blessing from the FAMILY TRAVOLTA and such a HAPPY and LOVING home for sweet MAC '' CHEESE!"

"Happy Easter John!" Mario Lopez also commented with another one of his friends saying: "Happy Easter to all of you beautiful family," and many others wishing them the same.

John, Ella, and Ben came together to wish their followers a happy Easter

Mac N Cheese was the dog that Jamie took to the stage when she paid tribute to Betty White at the 94th Academy Awards, eventually finding a home with John and his ecstatic eleven-year-old.

He shared a photograph of the two of them with the pup, writing: "Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks."

Jamie thanked Betty and her dedication to animal rights and charities during the In Memoriam segment of the ceremony.

She also shared the photo of John and Ben on social media and wrote a lengthy message which in part read: "A MAGICAL ending to the story from last night."

John and Ben adopted Mac N Cheese after Jamie's Oscars tribute

Ella also approved of the adoption and captioned both posts with heart emojis.

