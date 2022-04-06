John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK The much-loved actor lost his wife Kelly Preston in 2020

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing.

The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him.

While it appears his young son, Ben, has remained at their home in America, John and his daughter, Ella, have made a sleepy town in Norfolk their home.

Fans spotted the Hollywood icon in several locations, and there wasn't a red carpet in sight.

Instead, John quietly browsed the aisles at a local supermarket, ate pizza and burgers with friends and was even spotted at a Wetherspoons pub.

The Saturday Night Fever star happily posed for photos and fans were amazed at just how down to earth he was.

A fan called Jamie told the Telegraph: "Meeting John Travolta was incredible. Dereham doesn't usually play host to some of the most famous Hollywood stars on the planet."

John's daughter Ella has joined him in the UK

He continued: "I feel extremely lucky to have met. We were sat at another table at the Wetherspoons and a couple of staff members pointed him out.

"We didn't believe them, but I walked past and got a glimpse of him. At first, no one was 100 per cent sure if it was really him, nor did anyone else want to go up and find out.

"I went over to his table, excused myself for disturbing them, and asked: 'Is it John?'. If the reply of 'it certainly is' wasn't enough, the strong American accent further confirmed my suspicions.

John and his two children Ella and Ben

"I went on to ask if I could shake his hand and get a picture. He told me how he was over here for a week filming for a Christmas movie at a local airstrip.

"Mr. Travolta was happy to speak with me and came across as genuinely happy to speak to his fans, although probably relaxing after a day of filming as it was nearly 11pm."

Others documented similar encounters with the star with some saying he went over to shake their hand and many more commenting on how likable he was.

On his Instagram account, John confirmed that he was in Norfolk to work on a film called The Shepherd, based on the 1975 novella of the same name by Frederick Forsyth.

At the same time, he shared a photo with Ella, as they celebrated her 22nd birthday with an English afternoon tea.

