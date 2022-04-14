John Travolta supported by daughter Ella as he pays heartbreaking new tribute to late son Jett The Grease actor is a doting father

John Travolta has paid an emotional tribute to his late son Jett on what would have been his birthday.

The Grease actor took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of the pair together, alongside the words: "My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad."

John's daughter Ella was one of the first to comment on the post, writing: "Happy Birthday Jetty, we love you so much," while many fans followed lead to show their support.

VIDEO: John Travolta and daughter Ella share bittersweet video

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Jetty. Hope your enjoying it with your Mom," one wrote, while another commented: "Take comfort in knowing he is with his mom." A third added: "Precious pictures and memories."

John and his late wife Kelly Preston shared three children together; Ella, Jet and Benjamin.

Tragically, they lost eldest son Jett in January 2009 at the age of just 16. Jett had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalised at 15 months with Kawasaki disease.

John Travolta shared a heartfelt tribute to his late son Jett on his birthday

He was also on the autistic spectrum. The teen sadly died during a Christmas family holiday in the Bahamas.

Actress Kelly, meanwhile, was only 57 when she passed away in July 2020. In a statement at the time, her devastated husband said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many." John and his children have been incredibly strong following the heartache in their lives.

The Grease star with late wife Kelly Preston

The Pulp Fiction actor is notoriously private, but opened up about his family life in a rare interview last year.

Chatting to Esquire Spain, he said: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives."

He continued: "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten-years-old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

