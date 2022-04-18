Jennifer Garner left overwhelmed by Katie Couric's surprise in latest video The 13 Going on 30 star just celebrated a big birthday

Jennifer Garner was the recipient of an incredible amount of love and support over the weekend as she celebrated her milestone 50th birthday on 17 April.

One of her friends who shared in the love was Katie Couric, who brought back an old video of the actress being left surprised and shocked.

In the clip, Jennifer was surprised by a phone call from Dame Julie Andrews, who was recording a podcast at the time with Katie.

"This is Julie Andrews, Jen," she said, which left the 13 Going on 30 star in complete shock as all she could do was repeat the phrase, "Oh my gosh."

She quickly got flustered as the conversation between the two continued on, going red in the face and even having to take off her cardigan.

When Julie even inquired if she caught the star at a bad time, she quipped: "Certainly not, Miss Andrews, I would pull over and leave my children on the side of the freeway."

Katie surprised Jennifer with the help of Julie Andrews

The two gushed about their mutual admiration for each other, with Jennifer opening up about how her children grew up on Julie's books.

"For my kids to even connect that you wrote those is so wonderful because it helps them see that you can really be a full person," Jennifer said.

Katie shared a heartfelt message for the Yes Day star with the video, writing: "Had to bring back this classic for @jennifer.garner's big day! Happy birthday Jen, you are such a bright light and today we celebrate YOU! xoxoxoox #thirteengoingonfifty #welcometotheclubsister #happybirthday."

The actor marked the countdown to her big birthday by revealing 50 things she was thankful for, ending with a sweet tribute to her three children, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The actress paid a rare tribute to her kids on her birthday

"On the eve of a new decade there is no doubt that the center of my gratitude stems from the health, humor, challenge, wisdom, silliness, patience, cozy-ness, strength, intelligence, kindness, frustration, and adorable-ness of my kids.

"I can't believe I get to know them and hold their hand through life, and I am prayerfully grateful for each of them is mine."

