Jennifer Garner breaks silence after ex-husband Ben Affleck's engagement The 13 Going on 30 actress shared an inspirational message

Jennifer Garner has shared a moving quote with fans, just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Lopez.

The 49-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with the Pearl Harbour star, took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a sun-kissed photo of herself relaxing on a yacht, looking carefree and happy. The Alias star was pictured modelling a black sundress, oversized shades and windswept hair as she smiled at the camera.

The gorgeous snapshot was accompanied by the message: "Wisdom from Mom – happiness is your own responsibility. The life you're living while you wait for the grade, the college, the job, the man, is your actual life. Decide to enjoy it and work towards your own peace and contentment."

Wise words indeed! Jennifer has been busy living her best life since divorcing Ben in 2018, and has remained stoically silent in the face of his claims he felt "trapped" in their 13-year marriage after the pair grew apart, which in turn triggered his drinking problems.

"That was part of why I started drinking alcohol, I was trapped," he said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show last December. "I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I am not happy. What do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Ben has since moved on with JLo, who confirmed the news of their engagement on April 8, not long after he popped the question with a dazzling ring worth an estimated $10million.

This marks the second time Ben and JLo have been engaged. Ben first proposed back in 2002 with a gorgeous six-carat radiant-cut pink diamond. The pair split in 2003, but rekindled their romance in 2021, 19 years after they initially began dating.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018. Following a brief split in 2020, the pair are thought to have rekindled things last year, but prefer to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

