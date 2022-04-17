Jennifer Garner shares heartfelt message to her children ahead of her birthday The Hollywood star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has paid a rare public tribute to her three children ahead of her milestone birthday.

The 13 Going on 30 star took to Instagram on the eve of her 50th birthday, and opened up about the joys of being a mom to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

"On the eve of a new decade there is no doubt that the center of my gratitude stems from the health, humor, challenge, wisdom, silliness, patience, cozy-ness, strength, intelligence, kindness, frustration, and adorable-ness of my kids.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner opens up about parenting with Michelle Obama

"I can't believe I get to know them and hold their hand through life, and I am prayerfully grateful for each of them is mine."

Jennifer shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and is notoriously private when it comes to talking about them or sharing pictures of them.

The Hollywood star has been enjoying counting down to her big birthday, and received an incredible surprise over the weekend.

The Hollywood star paid tribute to her three children

As the Yes Day actress enjoyed lunch at a plush-looking restaurant, she was surprised by none-other-than, legendary performer, Donnie Osmond.

Jennifer appeared close to tears as he sat next to her and began to sing. She explained the scene in her caption which read: "My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy — the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion — @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off.

The 13 Going on 30 star with her kids

"He took an hour and a half of his day to sit with me, sing my favorites, and to give me a master class on how to be a class act."

Her celebration comes just a day after she broke her silence following Ben and Jennifer Lopez's engagement news.

Jennifer shares her children with Ben Affleck

She shared a moving quote alongside a sun-kissed photo of herself relaxing on a yacht. The Alias star was pictured modeling a black sundress, oversized shades and windswept hair as she smiled at the camera.

The snapshot was accompanied by the message: "Wisdom from Mom – happiness is your own responsibility. The life you're living while you wait for the grade, the college, the job, the man, is your actual life. Decide to enjoy it and work towards your own peace and contentment."

