Jennifer Garner expresses 'heartfelt happiness' as she reveals unexpected news

Jennifer Garner is taking her hobbies to new heights! While the star is of course most known for her acting, she's expanding her resumé to include another passion of hers that she's now known for as well.

In a departure from her acting career, Jennifer announced exciting career news that will have her still in front of the camera, but for entirely different reasons.

She is taking her beloved Instagram series, Pretend Cooking Show, to the next level as she partners with an iconic cookware brand.

As fans gushed and gushed over her showing them her cooking, what started as a fun way to showcase her cooking abilities has turned into a full-blown Instagram series, and brought collaborations even with cooking icons such as Ina Garten, who the actress is close friends with.

The 13 Going on 30 actress shared a glimpse of her jaw-dropping kitchen and shared details from her childhood as she announced the news that Pretend Cooking Show would be partnering with legacy brand KitchenAid, whose electric mixer is instantly recognizable.

She revealed in a post announcing the partnership that: "If my childhood had a soundtrack, my mom's @KitchenAidUSA hand mixer would be a greatest hit. Growing up, anything that felt like a treat — cookies, birthday cakes, pizza dough, whipped cream — started with a turn of that mixer."

The video features the The Adam Project star going around her beautiful kitchen featuring a massive marble island and wood panels galore as she prepares Mini Beef and Cheese Empanadas.

As she started working with the electric mixer, she jokingly called its dough hook her "next of kin." She confessed that the cookware has been with her for decades, explaining that: "As a 20-something, my first pseudo-adult purchase was my own KitchenAid — this time the stand mixer I'd seen on cooking shows and coveted in my best friend's childhood kitchen."

Jennifer proves cooking with her is always a fun time

She even candidly admitted that: "This baby and I have been places together — like, literally — I've been known to bring him on location with me when working out of town."

Jen looked chic and knowledgeable as ever, wearing loose jeans paired with a fabulous gray cardigan as she made the empanadas which she revealed would be dinner for her kids.

